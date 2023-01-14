"He was heartbroken" - Wrestling world goes berserk as the Bloodline surprise Sami Zayn with unpredictable move to end WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline interfered in Sami Zayn's match against Kevin Owens and viciously assaulted him.

For the past several weeks, Kevin Owens and the Bloodline have been engaged in a rivalry that picked up from where they left off a couple of years ago. Sami Zayn's addition to this feud has added another layer of fun.

The dynamic between Zayn and Owens, as well as their history coupled with Roman Reigns' recent insecurity about the reactions Zayn has been getting, has all made this one of the best feuds in a while.

After costing his team the match on the final SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn to face his former best friend tonight on SmackDown. The match between the two men was easily the best match of the night.

When it looked like Sami Zayn would win the match, The Uso and Solo Sikoa came out to interfere and attack Owens. The Usos hit the 1D, and Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on the former Universal Champion.

Solo Sikoa dived onto Owens, putting him through the announcer's desk. Fans erupted at the way the match ended, with some people feeling that Zayn was heartbroken. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @WWE @jayjaytoostrick @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Either Roman doesn't want him to definitively beat his opponent before he does, the Usos just think they're being homies, or nobody trusts Sami to do the job @WWE @jayjaytoostrick @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Either Roman doesn't want him to definitively beat his opponent before he does, the Usos just think they're being homies, or nobody trusts Sami to do the job

Jason Peace @jasonhpeace @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight The acting in this is incredible!!!!! Everybody showed up tonight: THIS IS REAL WRESTLING, CHARACTERS STROYLINES AND PASSION WOOOOOOOOO!!!!! @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight The acting in this is incredible!!!!! Everybody showed up tonight: THIS IS REAL WRESTLING, CHARACTERS STROYLINES AND PASSION WOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

Tim Schlotzhauer @TasmanTim @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Sami leaving the bloodline will be epic…would not be surprised if it happens at the rumble. Bloodline will lose all the titles by wrestlemania…change is good. @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Sami leaving the bloodline will be epic…would not be surprised if it happens at the rumble. Bloodline will lose all the titles by wrestlemania…change is good.

Some fans think that a Sami Zayn face-turn is going to happen soon.

King Jon 👑 @KingJon__ @WWE @SamiZayn



More progress towards the breakup



The Sami face turn is gonna be generational @FightOwensFight Sami and KO were cookingMore progress towards the breakupThe Sami face turn is gonna be generational @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Sami and KO were cooking More progress towards the breakup The Sami face turn is gonna be generational https://t.co/WpF0RtcIYt

Another fan wants to see Reigns vs. Zayn at WrestleMania:

jorgito @JorgeMunii28 @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight HHH or Vince, whoever is in charge, but give us a reings vs zayn at WrestleMania, we need that match @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight HHH or Vince, whoever is in charge, but give us a reings vs zayn at WrestleMania, we need that match

Based on the match's outcome and Zayn's reaction to The Bloodline's attack, it seems like WWE planted more seeds for a Sami Zayn face-turn down the line.

When do you think Sami Zayn will turn on the Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

