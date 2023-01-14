Gunther defeats former Universal Champion to retain Intercontinental Title on WWE SmackDown

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The two stars have been involved in an angle for a while now, and they finally collided in the ring in a singles match on the blue brand. The Ring General was accompanied to the ring by his IMPERIUM stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

He and The Monster of All Monsters began brawling after the bell rang, and the action soon spilled to the floor. Strowman did his choo-choo run and hit the champion with a shoulder tackle on the outside, sending the latter bouncing over the announce table.

Gunther worked on Braun's shoulder for the rest of the match, weakening it. He then hit the former Universal Champion with multiple chops. Braun Strowman then performed a powerslam for a two-count. Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci showed up and attacked Braun while the referee was distracted.

Strowman managed to perform another powerslam for a nearfall. Later on, Gunther hit the Monster with a devastating lariat, but the latter kicked out. The two stars then ended up on the top turnbuckle.

The Ring General sent Braun Strowman's face onto the post before hitting him with a powerbomb to win the match via pinfall and retain the Intercontinental Championship.

