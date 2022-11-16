"Would break the internet" - Popular WWE Superstar claims he texted Triple H for a dream match against John Cena at WrestleMania

Multi-time world champion John Cena is reportedly set to make an appearance at next year's WrestleMania 39. One man who has his eyes set on a potential match against him is Logan Paul.

Paul has been making headlines in WWE following his stellar performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. In what was only his third match in the squared circle, the YouTube megastar looked to be in solid shape and gave The Tribal Chief a run for his money. Unfortunately, The Maverick did not emerge victorious but left fans wondering when he will return to the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul claimed that he has already texted Triple H for a match against the 16-time world champion.

During the conversation, Paul claimed that a match between him and Cena would break the internet and is a dream contest for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Fightful]

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Logan Paul Confirms Tate VS Jake, Rejects $1B From Elon Musk, Calls Out John Cena ‍

watch or get hit by cyber truck



youtu.be/GE2hrU6HGjA new IMPAULSIVE podcastLogan Paul Confirms Tate VS Jake, Rejects $1B From Elon Musk, Calls Out John Cenawatch or get hit by cyber truck new IMPAULSIVE podcastLogan Paul Confirms Tate VS Jake, Rejects $1B From Elon Musk, Calls Out John Cena 😮‍💨watch or get hit by cyber truckyoutu.be/GE2hrU6HGjA https://t.co/JuC0yQWHyi

Logan Paul has already teased facing John Cena in a recent tweet

The Maverick recently reacted to a report of John Cena possibly returning at WrestleMania 39.

While Cena's return wasn't confirmed by WWE, Paul took to Twitter to tweet a side-eye emoji, as he hinted at the idea of a match between him and the former world champion.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Following Paul's latest match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, it was The Leader of The Cenation who posted a photo of The Maverick on his Instagram.

However, any possible plan for Logan Paul to face the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania could be in doubt after the former suffered an injury. The YouTube star revealed in a tweet following Crown Jewel that he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during his clash against Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul will be fit in time for WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Logan and Cena possibly cross paths at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

