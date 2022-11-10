Logan Paul teases blockbuster match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has teased a blockbuster match with John Cena. Paul is currently injured after his grueling battle with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

During WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia, Paul pushed The Tribal Chief to the limits as he attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third-ever match.

Post-Crown Jewel, Paul took to social media to reveal that he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially an ACL injury.

While he is expected to sit on the sidelines for numerous months, The Maverick didn't hold himself back from teasing a potential bout against Cena at next year's WrestleMania in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, he reacted to the report suggesting that Cena will indeed compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2023.

Check out Logan's reaction on Twitter:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Coincidentally, Cena's last match on WWE television was also against Roman Reigns, to whom he lost in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

The multi-time WWE World Champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Universal Championship and end The Tribal Chief's historic 800-day reign.

What's the latest report on John Cena's WrestleMania 39 status?

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, John Cena is still keen to work with WWE despite Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes claimed that The Leader of the Cenation is likely to make his presence known at WrestleMania 39. The report suggested:

"I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 443 days since John Cena’s last match 🤯 443 days since John Cena’s last match 🤯 https://t.co/WddCfTV1XT

Cena is currently busy with projects outside of WWE and his career in Hollywood. Over the last few years, he has transitioned into a part-time role within the company.

The 45-year-old hasn't competed in a WWE ring in over a year. However, the WWE Universe certainly awaits the return of a fan favorite.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. John Cena in WWE? Sound off in the comment section

