WrestleMania 39 is less than five months away, and WWE fans are already excited at the prospect of the first edition of The Show of Shows with Triple H as the creative head. The Rock will likely be there to face Roman Reigns, but so might another legendary name.

John Cena will reportedly be at the two-night event in April 2023, where he is expected to wrestle his first match since September 2021. Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes claimed, "Cena should be there, and Cena should be wrestling."

The Hollywood star, who has won 25 championships in his WWE career, last appeared on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW, which marked 20 years since his debut in the company. Vince McMahon has since retired, but that wouldn't change John Cena's relationship with the company, though:

"I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T GiveMeSport]

WrestleVotes further claimed that Cena wants to be the "next Rock," with a 'Mania match in Los Angeles helping that cause. He is already halfway there with his Hollywood commitments and increasingly busy schedule:

"WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it’s in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock’ you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he’ll be there and I think it’ll be wrestling. I’ll leave it at that," they added.

John Cena last wrestled after the September 10 episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, where he and The Mysterios defeated The Bloodline. His last televised WWE match was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Who could John Cena face at WWE WrestleMania 39 if he returns?

A host of WWE Superstars will want a crack at Cena, should the Hollywood star return for a 'Mania program. It seemed like Austin Theory would face him for a while, but his recent loss of momentum may indicate the company will not push him to the main event scene for a while.

Edge would be a popular choice for John Cena's WrestleMania opponent, with their all-time great rivalry in the late 2000s still fondly remembered by fans. The likes of Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER would also be exciting options, as a potential win over the 16-time world champion would raise either star's stock tremendously.

