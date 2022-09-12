John Cena shares photo of WWE Superstar amidst rumors of first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39

John Cena shared a picture of Austin Theory in his latest Instagram post.

It's been a while since John Cena heaped massive praise on Austin Theory in his tweet. Theory is one of the most promising young guns on WWE's roster at the moment, with a bright future ahead of him.

John Cena @JohnCena Austin Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

As per the latest rumors surrounding WrestleMania 39, WWE is planning to have Cena take on Theory in a battle of the generations at The Show of Shows. Theory has been teasing a match with Cena for a long time now and it looks like the duo will finally collide on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Amidst these reports, Cena has fueled the speculation even more with his latest Instagram post. Check it out below:

Austin Theory has modeled his life after John Cena

The 25-year-old has already done quite well for himself on the main roster and has the right look for a future world champion. WWE seems high on Austin Theory if his booking over the past several months is any indication.

Theory has taken jibes at Cena on various occasions in the past as well. The RAW Superstar has showered praise on Cena in out-of-character interviews. Here's what he had to say about Cena while speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling:

"It's so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, 'I modeled my whole life after you.' It's one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality. And that's something I learned from him. He told me, 'Don't ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.'"

WrestleMania 39 is about seven months away and WWE has plenty of time on its hands to kick-start a feud pitting these two wrestlers. If Cena and Theory battles it out at Mania, a victory over the former WWE Champion would give Theory a big rub and turn him into a legit contender for WWE's top title, given the fact that he's also Mr. Money in the Bank and could cash in on his contract anytime.

Are you interested in seeing John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39?

