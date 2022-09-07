WWE's rumored plans for John Cena at WrestleMania 39; no plans for 2-time world champion at the moment

If the latest reports hold any truth, John Cena will face Austin Theory at next year's WrestleMania.

John Cena hasn't wrestled on the big stage ever since a Universal Championship match loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The 16-time world champion is still in amazing shape, and his fans would love to see him back in the ring.

For a while now, WWE Superstar Austin Theory has hinted that he will take on the veteran in time. Many have branded Theory as this generation's Cena. He has taken a string of shots at the 16-time world champion over the past few months.

Xero News recently responded to a fan on Twitter and stated that Theory vs. Cena will seemingly happen at WrestleMania next year.

They also added that the promotion currently has no plans for two-time WWE Champ Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

"Nothing for drew for mania atm. Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems," Xero News wrote.

Check out the tweets below:

A win over John Cena would give Austin Theory a big rub

It's no secret that WWE is grooming Austin Theory as a future top star. He is currently 25 years old and has already established himself as a legit act on the main roster.

Theory has previously stated that he has modeled his entire life after John Cena:

"It's so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, 'I modeled my whole life after you.' It's one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality. And that's something I learned from him. He told me, 'Don't ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.'"

As for Drew McIntyre, he is quite possibly the biggest babyface in WWE at the moment. The promotion will hopefully have something in store for The Scottish Warrior as WrestleMania 39 eventually looms closer.

Who will Drew McIntyre face at WrestleMania 39? Are you excited for a potential Theory vs. John Cena match at The Show of Shows?

