Theory reacts after John Cena says he's "far more" talented than him

Theory recently responded to John Cena's big praise with another jibe at the WWE veteran.

United States Champion Theory took a shot at John Cena on his 45th birthday and also shared a tweet claiming that he's a better US Champion than Cena.

The 16-time world champion responded to the young gun's tweet by heaping major praise on him. The Cenation Leader boldly stated that the RAW Superstar is more talented than him.

Now, Cena has received another jibe from the rising star. Theory claimed in a tweet that he has an action figure of himself with Cena's name on it.

"Thanks for always being a fan, @JohnCena. I’ve got an action figure of mine with your name on it! #HustleLoyaltyRespect," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a 'young John Cena'

It's not exactly a secret that Vince McMahon has taken a liking to Theory. The 24-year-old star has the look and ability to make it big in the wrestling world. He recently defeated Finn Balor to win the United States title.

As per WrestleVotes, McMahon sees a "young John Cena" in Theory.

"Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful," WrestleVotes wrote.

Theory has had an incredible year so far on the RAW brand. He was placed in a marquee program against Pat McAfee on the road to WrestleMania 38, with Vince McMahon himself planting the seeds.

At The Show of Shows, Theory, unfortunately, lost to McAfee. He then helped McMahon beat McAfee in the WWE Chairman's first win at WrestleMania. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin had the last laugh, though, as he came out and delivered Stunners to everyone in his path.

Judging by the way Theory has been pushed on WWE TV lately, it looks like Vince McMahon has high hopes for him. It remains to be seen whether a WWE Title reign is on the cards for him in the near future.

