Top WWE Superstar takes shot at John Cena on his 45th birthday

WWE US Champion Theory took a major shot at John Cena on his birthday.

The 16-time world champion celebrated his 45th birthday on April 23, 2022. The WWE legend received birthday wishes from all corners of the wrestling world.

Current RAW Superstar Theory had different plans, though. He ended up taking a shot at Cena. The WWE United States Champion recently performed at the April 23 Saturday Night's Main Event show in Montgomery. He defeated Finn Balor to retain the United States title.

While heading towards the ring for his match, Theory approached a young Cena fan and told him that having the US title makes him better than the WWE veteran. The clip in question is now making the rounds on the web.

Check out the interaction out below:

Theory has previously talked about his first meeting with John Cena

In December last year, Theory sat down with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast and opened up about meeting Cena for the first time. Theory recalled The Cenation Leader came in to have a private chat with the performers.

"When I got signed to WWE, we were at the Performance Center one day; we were leaving and got told we need to stay. There's gonna be a meeting; John Cena is coming in, and I was, like, 'oh wow'. He talked to all of us for probably about an hour and then he specifically said 'hey, I have nothing going on today, so if anybody wants to talk individually and privately, we can.' And I thought that was really cool," said Theory.

The US Champion also recalled how he waited three hours for his chance to talk to John Cena.

It isn't exactly a secret that Vince McMahon has a very high regard for Theory. The 24-year-old star has all the potential needed to become a top star in the future. He has already defeated Finn Balor to become the US Champion.

Judging by how WWE is handling his character, it seems likely that Theory will become a world champion somewhere down the line.

What do you think of Theory? Has his work as a heel impressed you so far?

