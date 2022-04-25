Theory sends message to John Cena after mocking him at recent WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Theory has taken aim at John Cena while taunting a fan at a recent WWE Live Event. He's also sent a message to the leader of the Cenation himself.

Following a succesful United States Title defense on the show, The RAW Superstar took the title to a young John Cena fan and waved it to his face while claiming that the championship made him better than Cena.

The United States Champion then took to social media, both Twitter and Instagram, to send a message to The Cenation Leader. Wishing John Cena a happy birthday, the former NXT Superstar also 'apologized' for being a better US Champion.

"Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you…," Theory wrote.

You can check out his message below:

This could set up a potential future angle between the US Champion and Cena, who has not been seen on WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Theory recently won the United States Championship on WWE RAW

The former NXT Superstar recently underwent a name change on RAW after getting his first name Austin removed from his moniker. He also captured his first taste of championship gold in WWE by winning the United States Championship.

A-Town-Down took on Finn Balor for the prestigious US title during the latest episode of RAW. Theory has been with WWE since 2019 but failed to capture gold during his NXT run.

Following his title win, the US Champion celebrated with the heel locker room, including the likes of Commander Azeez and T-Bar. He was also joined on the entrance ramp by Vince McMahon, who held the young star's hand in the air.

