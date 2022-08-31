Former champion is "pretty confident" he will face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania

Austin Theory recently commented on a potential match against John Cena at WrestleMania.

The former United States Champion has been very vocal about wanting to share the ring with the 16-time world champion, whom he regards as his childhood hero. They even had a backstage confrontation on WWE RAW before SummerSlam during The Cenation Leader's 20-year anniversary celebration, but it didn't lead to anything physical.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling (via CBS Sports), Austin Theory was asked about how confident he is that he will have a match against John Cena at WrestleMania. He had a simple response to the question.

"You know what, I will say that I'm pretty confident that that could happen, for sure. And I want it to happen," said Theory.

Theory also shared the advice he received from John Cena:

"It's so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, 'I modeled my whole life after you.' It's one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality. And that's something I learned from him. He told me, 'Don't ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.'"

Austin Theory says facing John Cena at WrestleMania would be a special moment for him

The WWE Superstar has achieved a lot of success at a very young age. He is recognized as the youngest United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner in the history of the company.

However, sharing the ring with Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All would be a bigger moment for him.

"To have that moment with him [at WrestleMania], the person that -- I had to put in my own work -- but somebody that got me to the dance mentally, it takes the words out of my mouth to think of that actually happening," he said.

John Cena, facing Austin Theory at The Show of Shows could be viewed as the "passing of the torch," as the latter has what it takes to become the next big thing in WWE.

