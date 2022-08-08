Major superstar reportedly returning to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Dave Meltzer reports that WWE's current plan is to have Roman Reigns take on the returning Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Rumors of a dream match between the Samoan cousins have been circulating online for many years now. Now it seems like WWE wants the clash to headline next year's mega show at the SoFi Stadium in California.

While WWE wants Dwayne Johnson to return for the money match, there is no guarantee that the Hollywood star will be available for the show in April.

During this week's Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that as there is still some time left for WrestleMania. The Rock's schedule could change depending on whether he undertakes a project more important than a WrestleMania match against Roman.

Despite the relative uncertainty surrounding the bout, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is "100 % the plan", as revealed below:

"It's the plan. It's 100% the plan for this year (WrestleMania 39). But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it. We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania," reported Dave Meltzer. H/t WrestleTalk

Paul Heyman recently said Roman Reigns would be ready to give The Rock a title shot

The Rock is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history, and he may not have to wait in line for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent chat on the MackMania podcast, Paul Heyman said Reigns would have no problems facing The Rock in a high-profile match anytime soon.

Heyman was confident that Reigns would "smash" The Rock. He invited the 10-time world champion to get back into the ring and challenge the Tribal Chief.

WWE is visibly setting the stage for Roman Reigns and The Rock's proposed match, and most fans will hope that it comes to fruition at WrestleMania 39.

