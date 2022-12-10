John Cena could face recently signed WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

After a long absence from WWE, John Cena is reportedly making his big return on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. The Leader of Cenation has been sorely missed by most fans as he only circles back a few times a year for an appearance in the company.

We last saw John Cena on the June 27th special edition of Monday Night RAW, dedicated to celebrating his 25 years in the company. Cena delivered a passionate speech to the crowd, thanking them for their love and making it clear that he would return for one more run.

Now it seems it's coming true with Xero News reporting that WWE is already planning up several potential opponents for him such as Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Austin Theory for a match at WrestleMania 39. It's been further reported that the most likely scenario to go down for a match could be John Cena taking on Logan Paul with the LA Knight feud coming in second.

Xero News @NewsXero Ref Cena at Mania



We are told he is still planned for Mania as of a few hours ago.



Logan Paul, LA Knight & Austin Theory are the options for Cena at Mania.



I was told Theory is the least likely option



The possibility of a match between Cena and Paul was recently teased, with the latter requesting Triple H give him the present of a WrestleMania match on his birthday, April 1.

A playful tease also came from the former 16-time world champion, who responded by posting a photoshopped meme of the young star's face on Stone Cold Steve Austin on social media. The text on the top of the photo read "Stone Cold Someday" which hinted at a possible showdown between them down the line.

WWE Legend is against the idea of John Cena facing off against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

Many seeds have been carefully planted for a potential big feud between John Cena and Austin Theory. The rising star recently captured the WWE United States Championship once again in a triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Austin Theory is now more adamant than ever that he will have an even better run than Cena, a match between the two stars appears increasingly likely. However, Vince Russo isn't quite convinced that the match should take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

Speaking over on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WCW writer stated that the match wouldn't do justice to John Cena's star power.

"I hope not. Bro, Cena would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star, bro. Oh, please, bro, please! It's been a thing for Theory [not for the fans]." [From 1:30 to 2:00]

⚔️🚀Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @KingofIWC If Austin Theory had a sucessful cash in on Roman for the wwe title, things wouldn’t be so complicated right now.



He could’ve been champion and the one person to come after him is John Cena, fighting for his 17th title win at Wrestlemania If Austin Theory had a sucessful cash in on Roman for the wwe title, things wouldn’t be so complicated right now.He could’ve been champion and the one person to come after him is John Cena, fighting for his 17th title win at Wrestlemania https://t.co/Q6OrEMEWGF

Who do you want to see Cena face off against in a match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

