"Would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star" - John Cena must not face top RAW star after he returns, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

There is quite a lot of speculation doing the rounds about John Cena's WWE return as we edge closer to WrestleMania season. Vince Russo and EC3 spoke about Cena at length on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and briefly even addressed the rumored match against Austin Theory.

For starters, EC3 found it challenging to think of up-and-coming WWE stars who needed the rub from working with someone like John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has courted criticism over the years for burying talents as he's often defeated opponents who might have needed the win more than him at a Premium Live Event. EC3 mentioned the risks of having a superstar go up against John, as you can view below:

"What is the marque match with him? Like, who is on the come-up? Like, who is going to be that guy that does have to lose, and the world goes, 'Oh, John Cena ruined his push,' or maybe he just wasn't ready yet?" [from 1:00 to 1:20]

While WWE has a handful of talents who could wrestle John Cena, Austin Theory has risen to be the most likely candidate to secure the coveted match in recent months.

The reigning United States Champion had a heated backstage segment with Cena during the latter's 20th-anniversary celebrations on RAW at the end of June.

WWE has already planted the seeds for Cena vs. Theory, but Vince Russo was ultimately against seeing the match at WrestleMania 39. The former WWE writer believes the proposed bout didn't do justice to John Cena's star power:

"I hope not. Bro, Cena would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star, bro. Oh, please, bro, please! It's been a thing for Theory [not for the fans]." [From 1:30 to 2:00]

Vince Russo says John Cena might not be interested in returning to break a major record

In addition to the clash against Theory, a rematch against Roman Reigns has been one of the ideas pitched for Cena heading into WrestleMania. The Franchise Player needs one world title reign to surpass Ric Flair's record, and some people wouldn't mind it if Cena achieves the feat at WrestleMania 39.

However, Vince Russo didn't understand the hype around having the most WWE titles and felt that most fans also probably didn't care if Cena did become a 17-time world champion.

"I just got to ask the question, and I'm just being honest here, like, 'cause I don't know. Does that really matter to anybody [the record]? I don't know, Chris... Is it that important?" Russo added. [From 4:45 to 4:58]

Moreover, Russo stated that John Cena might not even have the time to commit to another world championship run, and you can read more on that right here.

The 16-time WWE Champion is pretty much sure to compete at WrestleMania, but who should he face in his first match since SummerSlam 2021? Share your choices in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes