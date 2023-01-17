WWE reportedly denied current star's pitch to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 

According to recent reports, WWE denied young superstar Logan Paul's request to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this April.

Following his hard-fought battle against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, Paul called out another GOAT of WWE, Cena, on his podcast for a match at this year's Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer has reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE was allegedly not interested in a match between The Maverick and Cena. However, there were discussions regarding a possible bout late last year.

"Logan Paul had asked to be against Cena at WrestleMania, but they never said that. There was definitely talk of Cena vs Logan Paul in November/December in that range." (H/T Thirsty For News)

Cena recently wrestled his first match in over a year as he and Kevin Owens teamed up on the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. They defeated the duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Although the match between Cena and Paul may not happen, it has not stopped fans and experts from predicting the dream bout's possible outcome.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One show, Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that Logan Paul would earn a tremendous amount of credit if he could stand toe-to-toe with Cena on the biggest stage.

"So anytime you want this, and this is what your dream is, then you're gonna do everything to make it happen, and Logan Paul has certainly done that. So I think John Cena deserves a lot of credit, too. But for him to be tagged with a guy like Logan Paul is going to give him a big bump. So you ought to take advantage of it." (23:37 - 24:06) [H/T Sportskeeda]

