John Cena reportedly set to face 25-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, recent reports have suggested that John Cena will feature on the card. Cena will potentially lock horns against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Over the past year, Theory has made it well known that he grew up a die-hard Cena fan. However, the upstart has since renounced his hero after he himself became a major WWE Superstar.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that John Cena would likely go one-on-one with Austin Theory at The Show of Shows.

"It looks like it’s going to be Cena and Theory at 'Mania. It was the plan way, way back." (H/T Ringside News)

John Cena has not competed at WrestleMania since he lost against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

John Cena and Austin Theory have reportedly filmed a promo

The highly anticipated showdown between Cena and Theory at WrestleMania 39 has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it seems that WWE has begun preparing promo packages for the eventual match.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the current United States Champion filmed a promo segment with the 16-time world champion on December 30, 2022. However, the purpose behind it remains unclear as of this writing.

"Theory was originally scheduled to main event the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins. However, Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with John Cena. We aren't told if that was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed." [H/T: Fightful Select]

If Theory does work with Cena, it would certainly continue to bolster his WrestleMania resume. At last year's event, he shared the ring with Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

