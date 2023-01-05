WWE Hall of Famer says John Cena could get a "big bump" by facing 27-year-old star at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently revealed how John Cena could benefit from competing against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of chatter about Cena's WrestleMania opponent. Though United States Champion Austin Theory was once rumored to face the 16-time WWE Champion, things have changed now. A recent report suggests the promotion is planning to pit Cena against Logan Paul.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long praised the 27-year-old, saying he was a "hell of a talent." The former SmackDown GM explained that though Logan Paul has an established career outside of WWE, he took equal "pride" in his work in the wrestling business.

"I have watched him. You're right, he's a hell of a talent, and that's because he wants it. This is what he wants to do. He takes as much pride in this as in his other career. So anytime you want this, and this is what you're dream is, then you're gonna do everything to make it happen, and Logan Paul has certainly done that," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Teddy Long added that John Cena could benefit from working with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. He explained that since Logan had a massive following, a match with him could lead to more people becoming aware of Cena.

"So I think John Cena deserves a lot of credit, too. But for him to be tagged with a guy like Logan Paul is going to give him a big bump. So you ought to take advantage of it," added Long. (23:37 - 24:06)

Check out the full video below:

John Cena made his grand return to WWE last week

The Leader of Cenation was in action at last week's SmackDown, marking his first WWE match since Money in the Bank 2021. If John Cena hadn't competed at the show, it would have been the only year since his debut that he hadn't wrestled.

Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the Friday night show. Though he only performed a select few spots in the match, he didn't look out of place among the other full-timers involved in the bout.

Though Cena isn't expected to appear in the coming weeks, if a match is indeed planned for him at WrestleMania, he could return post-Royal Rumble 2023.

