John Cena's potential WrestleMania 39 opponent reportedly changed by WWE management

Recent reports have suggested that John Cena's planned opponent for WrestleMania 39 in April is now being changed from Austin Theory to Logan Paul.

Cena is one of WWE's most iconic faces throughout history and has taken a step back from performing full-time to focus on his Hollywood career. Ever since he went part-time, young stars like Paul and Theory have both called out the 16-time World Champion, stating their eagerness to face the legend.

According to Fightful Select, WWE higher-ups originally wanted Cena to face the current United States Champion before Logan Paul emerged as a possible opponent.

"John Cena’s status was also unclear to us, and internal conversation shifted from Austin Theory to Logan Paul recently." H/T GiveMeSport

Cena recently returned to the ring as he and Kevin Owens defeated the duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn last Friday night in the main event of SmackDown.

John Cena comments on his SmackDown appearance

In what was his only match in 2022, the 45-year-old rolled back the years as he delivered attitude adjustments and five-knuckle shuffles, sending his adoring fans home happy.

Following his win, the leader of Cenation took to social media as he thanked the WWE and its fans for supporting him for more than 2 decades in the ring.

"Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown" Tweeted the iconic Superstar.

Whilst his Hollywood schedule is keeping him busy, both WWE and fans alike will hope that he features on the card in April at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Who would you like to see John Cena potentially face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

