John Cena drops massive hint for potential next WWE move

16-time World Champion, John Cena seems to have hinted at something huge upcoming down the line as he teased his next move in the WWE.

John Cena recently appeared on the December 30 edition of SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn alongside Kevin Owens in a tag team match. Owens successfully picked up the win for their team, with Cena showing the entire WWE Universe that he's still got it and hasn't missed a beat in the ring.

The Leader of the Cenation has now dropped a massive hint for his next move in the company of being on the cover of WWE2K23. John Cena posted a picture of a blank cover of the game with no one on it, seemingly making light of one of his most iconic catchphrases "You Can't See me."

Reports have recently emerged that Cena filmed a segment with the current United States Champion, Austin Theory. It is speculated that the segment could've been promotional media for the upcoming 2K game itself.

Last year's edition of the 2K WWE video game featured another legendary superstar, Rey Mysterio, upfront on the cover. If the 16-time World Champion turns out to be the face of the cover, it will certainly be an indication that he is far from over from being around the company.

Potential update on John Cena and WWE icon returning for WrestleMania 39

There has been a lot of chatter and rumors surrounding John Cena and The Rock's making a potential appearance at WrestleMania 39 for a match this year.

The theme chosen for this year's Showcase of the Immortals is Hollywood, and WWE is looking to pull out all the stops to give fans quite a treat by bringing in respected legends turned into highly successful actors. The spectacle for a grand show is almost set, however, the buildup for a match down the line for both stars has not begun yet leaving the fans wondering if they could appear.

Speaking over on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently reported on both superstars' ongoing status for the Grandest Stage of them All and how likely is it for them to appear.

"They expect John Cena at WrestleMania, and as far as The Rock goes, it just depends on his schedule. I would say we’re within two weeks of a yes or no on that one, because they’ve got to have their answer by Royal Rumble because they’ve got to know what to do at the Rumble," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

