Recent reports have come out regarding the potential appearances of both The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place on April 1st and 2nd, 2023.

With this year's Showcase of the Immortals set to take place in Los Angeles, California, WWE is looking to pull out all the stops in regards to having their biggest-ever stars back performing at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently reported on the ongoing status of both John Cena and Dwayne Johnson's potential returns.

"They expect John Cena at WrestleMania, and as far as The Rock goes, it just depends on his schedule. I would say we’re within two weeks of a yes or no on that one, because they’ve got to have their answer by Royal Rumble because they’ve got to know what to do at the Rumble." (H/T WrestleTalk)

While The Great One has not appeared in a WWE ring since 2019, John Cena recently made his return as he and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Former WWE Superstar on The Rock's potential return

Despite both WWE and The People's Champion himself having remained tight-lipped on his possible comeback, many both in and out of the business have given their thoughts on the rumored return.

Speaking on his podcast, Cafe de Rene, former WWE Tag Team Champion Renee Dupree stated with complete sincerity that the Hollywood star will once again be stepping into the ring very soon.

"Rock. Trust me. Listen, if there's gonna be a place sold out, it's because The Rock is rumored to be there," he said. [43:14 - 43:30] (H/T Sportskeeda)

If he were to make a comeback, the match many expect him to compete in would be against his cousin and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Will The Great One perform at WrestleMania this year? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

