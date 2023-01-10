"Trust me" – Former WWE star says 10-time world champion will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes The Rock will be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Championship for over two years. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that The Rock could return to the company to challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39. Other rumors have also speculated that Cody Rhodes could be the one to square off against the leader of The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree addressed who Roman Reigns' opponent would be at WrestleMania 39. The former Tag Team Champion believes The Rock will be the one to go head-to-head against the Tribal Chief and not Cody Rhodes.

"Rock. Trust me. Listen, if there's gonna be a place sold out, it's because The Rock is rumored to be there," he said. [43:14 - 43:30]

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Rock could dethrone Roman Reigns

The Rock has not competed in the Stamford-based company since 2016. The Brahma Bull's final match came at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan. Nevertheless, he could finally make his in-ring return this year to take on his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T stated that the 10-time world champion could be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" he said. [19:54 - 20:13]

