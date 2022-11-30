WWE commentator says 50-year-old legend could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator Booker T believes The Rock could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been dominating the Stamford-based company since August 2020, when he defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback to capture the Universal Championship. Since then, Reigns has defeated all his challengers, including legends such as Edge, John Cena, and Goldberg.

During an episode of Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker answered a question about who could be the one to dethrone Reigns. The Hall of Famer said that it could be The Rock.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" said Booker. [From 19:54 - 20:13]

Booker T believes the WWE Universe isn't interested in seeing Sheamus face Roman Reigns

During the same episode of the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T noted that Cody Rhodes should not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania since he would just be returning from an injury. He also disclosed that he would not book Sheamus to take on The Tribal Chief.

The Hall of Famer believes the WWE Universe would not be interested in seeing a match between the leaders of The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline.

"I'm talking about interest from, you know, the public eye, the universe, you know, that they wanna see that match. That's why I questioned it. Because Sheamus step in there and get the job done, yeah I think so, but I don't know. Me personally, I wouldn't book those two together right now," Booker explained. [From 14:52 - 15:09]

