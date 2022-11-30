"I wouldn't book those two together" - WWE legend believes Roman Reigns shouldn't face popular SmackDown star

Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of seeing Sheamus challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship since August 2020. Last April, he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE Championship to unify the world titles and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since then, he has defeated several challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, several fans have been calling for Sheamus to become the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T disclosed that he likes the idea of Sheamus going head-to-head against Roman Reigns, stating that it could be a great match.

"I do [like the idea of Sheamus vs Roman Reigns] but you gotta wonder how much interest would have been there for that match, you know, with Roman being, you know, kind of like on an island of his own right now, not that Sheamus couldn't have stepped in there and that couldn't have been a great match," he said. [14:34 - 14:51]

However, the Hall of Famer noted that he does not believe the WWE Universe would be interested in seeing that match.

"But I'm talking about interest from, you know, the public eye, the universe, you know, that they wanna see that match. That's why I questioned it. Because Sheamus step in there and get the job done, yeah I think so, but I don't know. Me personally, I wouldn't book those two together right now," he added. [14:52 - 15:09]

Austin Theory wants to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Last Saturday, Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match to capture the United States Championship at Survivor Series: War Games. The 25-year-old now desires to dethrone another champion.

Speaking to CityNews Ottawa, the new United States Champion disclosed that he wants to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it's gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.

