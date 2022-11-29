[Video] Footage of Roman Reigns suffering potential injury at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered an injury during The Bloodline's WarGames match against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series. Footage of the moment he sustained the injury is now circulating on social media.

Last Saturday, Sami Zayn led The Bloodline to victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in the men's WarGames match. During the bout, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing Reigns' eardrum.

The Head of the Table was reportedly furious after the show and had a heated backstage altercation with Owens over the seemingly unplanned spot. Although the eardrum injury is still unconfirmed, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Reigns had noticeable bruising under his left eye.

Reports: WWE changes Royal Rumble plans following Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' altercation

During the WarGames match, WWE seemed to be laying the foundation for an upcoming feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. During the bout, Owens told Reigns that he "was not done with him." The two also had a face-off before Owens' former best friend, Sami Zayn, attacked him to prove his loyalty to The Bloodline.

The Stamford-based promotion reportedly planned to have Owens square off against Reigns at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Nevertheless, these plans have now supposedly changed after the heated altercation between the two superstars at Survivor Series, according to WrestleTalk, via Reddit user Kerrmit125. The source stated that if the planned bout does not take place, Sheamus would be the one to go head-to-head against The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble.

Owens deserves better. Can't believe they're cancelling the Reigns vs KO title match because of one unplanned spot.Owens deserves better. https://t.co/ejnaR8eulM

