"Grasping at straws"-WWE fans react to news of Roman Reigns facing former Universal Champion after two years 

WWE fans from around the world took to social media to share their thoughts on a potential match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.
It was recently reported that The Tribal Chief could take on KO at the company's upcoming premium live event Royal Rumble. The two men also collided at Survivor Series in a five-on-five WarGames match. Owens was inches away from securing the victory for his team before he was betrayed by his former best friend, Sami Zayn.
Owens and Reigns last locked horns at Royal Rumble in 2021, where the latter came out on top in a Last Man Standing match. The two have faced off on multiple occasions in the past. This is why their reported match has left many wondering about the decision to pit them against each other once again. However, a section of fans believe it could be vital to the ongoing Sami Zayn storyline.
Roman Reigns recently revealed which WWE star he was most nervous to face
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been at the top of WWE's food chain for more than two years now. The Tribal Chief is currently on one of the most dominant title reigns of the modern era and has not been pinned in over 1000 days.
Roman Reigns has taken down a plethora of stars in his journey to the top. However, his series of matches against Jey Uso are still considered to be two of the best bouts of his career due to their storytelling aspect.
In a recent interview with The Ringer, the Head of the Table revealed that he was nervous ahead of taking on his cousin.
“I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with. I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself. I’m going to make everything look awesome as much as I can. So you have to keep up. At the end of the day, you have to be able to work up to this level and not seem out of place. And he didn’t, man, in so many ways,” Roman Reigns said.
The entire Bloodline seems to be on the same page now as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso buried their hatchet at WWE Survivor Series after the former proved his loyalty to the group.
However, with Roman Reigns once again slated to cross roads with Kevin Owens, The Honorary Uce may have to choose between his former best friend and The Tribal Chief.
