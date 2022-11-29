"Grasping at straws"-WWE fans react to news of Roman Reigns facing former Universal Champion after two years 

WWE fans from around the world took to social media to share their thoughts on a potential match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

It was recently reported that The Tribal Chief could take on KO at the company's upcoming premium live event Royal Rumble. The two men also collided at Survivor Series in a five-on-five WarGames match. Owens was inches away from securing the victory for his team before he was betrayed by his former best friend, Sami Zayn.

Owens and Reigns last locked horns at Royal Rumble in 2021, where the latter came out on top in a Last Man Standing match. The two have faced off on multiple occasions in the past. This is why their reported match has left many wondering about the decision to pit them against each other once again. However, a section of fans believe it could be vital to the ongoing Sami Zayn storyline.

Check out the fans' responses to the match news below:

Dark Prince Cosplays @Sinner51190 @WrestleOps None of the people involved in the loss should be in any contingency for the title. Especially KO, considering the fact that he was the one that took the pin fall. This is them grasping at straws b/c they have no credible challengers for Roman. A reality they themselves created. @WrestleOps None of the people involved in the loss should be in any contingency for the title. Especially KO, considering the fact that he was the one that took the pin fall. This is them grasping at straws b/c they have no credible challengers for Roman. A reality they themselves created.

What a damn love story Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). https://t.co/STAxgGe2Uq Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble.What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble. What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Kalind @NYCKNP @WrestlingHumble Everything comes full circle from 2021 @WrestlingHumble Everything comes full circle from 2021

idk what to name myself on this app @BattistaParker @WrestleOps They should do Roman vs Sheamus instead. I know that their doing Roman vs Owens for the Sami zayn story, but Owens already had 2 matches with reigns. Sheamus deserves it more than anyone on the roster. @WrestleOps They should do Roman vs Sheamus instead. I know that their doing Roman vs Owens for the Sami zayn story, but Owens already had 2 matches with reigns. Sheamus deserves it more than anyone on the roster.

Mike the atypical liberal @BosmaMicheal @WrestlingHumble I wonder what will happen. Maybe KO will have him best only to have Roman get saved by interference? @WrestlingHumble I wonder what will happen. Maybe KO will have him best only to have Roman get saved by interference? https://t.co/TiYFTuZ0Y2

Terry Williams @YOUNGBLACK_MAN @WrestlingHumble It’s gon be something special, especially with Sami in the mix @WrestlingHumble It’s gon be something special, especially with Sami in the mix

The Republican @RepOfBritain @WrestleOps In a one on one it is utterly pointless. No way they'd even consider Reigns dropping the belts to Owens and thered be no rhyme or reason to either. It should be Rollins @WrestleOps In a one on one it is utterly pointless. No way they'd even consider Reigns dropping the belts to Owens and thered be no rhyme or reason to either. It should be Rollins

You lost the match for your team, here's a title match. @WrestleOps The man who got pinned last night? Makes real sense.You lost the match for your team, here's a title match. @WrestleOps The man who got pinned last night? Makes real sense.You lost the match for your team, here's a title match.

Dunbarpots✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ @popz055 @WrestleOps How are people expected to believe he can overcome Roman and the bloodline when he could not bet a 57 year old man Making his comeback after 15 years. @WrestleOps How are people expected to believe he can overcome Roman and the bloodline when he could not bet a 57 year old man Making his comeback after 15 years.

Wayne Kerr @dstotts8 @WrestleOps Tbh I love Roman and everything, but the match outcomes are just so predictable now it makes his matches way less interesting (besides the Drew match at Clash) @WrestleOps Tbh I love Roman and everything, but the match outcomes are just so predictable now it makes his matches way less interesting (besides the Drew match at Clash)

Gowrish @Gowrish62192032 @WrestleOps I'd rather see him defend the title against Sheamus. Roman vs KO has been done in this reign already, so there's no way anyone thinks he can beat Roman @WrestleOps I'd rather see him defend the title against Sheamus. Roman vs KO has been done in this reign already, so there's no way anyone thinks he can beat Roman

D23C9 @diladedila @WrestleOps I mean he is obviously gonna win this so why not Sheamus a new opponent but i guess that this will lead into Wrestlemania with Kevin and Sami vs the Usos @WrestleOps I mean he is obviously gonna win this so why not Sheamus a new opponent but i guess that this will lead into Wrestlemania with Kevin and Sami vs the Usos

Keithonion™️ @BrandonEllisor @WrestleOps How about having him defend against Lashley? I’ve seen this match happen 2 rumbles ago. This would be something different I’d spend money on tbh @WrestleOps How about having him defend against Lashley? I’ve seen this match happen 2 rumbles ago. This would be something different I’d spend money on tbh

Roman Reigns recently revealed which WWE star he was most nervous to face

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been at the top of WWE's food chain for more than two years now. The Tribal Chief is currently on one of the most dominant title reigns of the modern era and has not been pinned in over 1000 days.

Roman Reigns has taken down a plethora of stars in his journey to the top. However, his series of matches against Jey Uso are still considered to be two of the best bouts of his career due to their storytelling aspect.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, the Head of the Table revealed that he was nervous ahead of taking on his cousin.

“I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with. I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself. I’m going to make everything look awesome as much as I can. So you have to keep up. At the end of the day, you have to be able to work up to this level and not seem out of place. And he didn’t, man, in so many ways,” Roman Reigns said.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* https://t.co/QmZKh4egbk

The entire Bloodline seems to be on the same page now as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso buried their hatchet at WWE Survivor Series after the former proved his loyalty to the group.

However, with Roman Reigns once again slated to cross roads with Kevin Owens, The Honorary Uce may have to choose between his former best friend and The Tribal Chief.

What do you make of a potential bout between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

