Survivor Series started with the women's WarGames match. Bianca Belair started for her team against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai started off the first match on WWE Survivor Series, and IYO SKY was next to join them as the clock counted down. Bianca was beaten up by Dakota and IYO, with the latter hitting a missile dropkick.

Asuka was in next and made things even for a bit by taking out Kai with a German Suplex before facing off with IYO SKY. Nikki Cross was the next to enter, and she got some trashcan lids and kendo sticks before beating Bianca down and hitting a tornado DDT.

Cross locked in a headlock with a kendo stick before Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring. Bliss beat Nikki down and hit a dropkick before Asuka hit Cross with a bulldog on a trashcan lid. IYO and Dakota attacked Bianca with Kendo Sticks before Alexa and Asuka did the same to them.

Cross climbed up the cage and hit a big crossbody, taking everyone out. Bayley joined the match next and brought ladders and a table with her. Nikki and Bayley trapped Bianca under a table between the two rings before Mia Yim was let out of the cages.

Yim sent Kai face-first into a trashcan lid before Bayley, Cross, and Kai took superplexes one after the other. Rhea Ripley came in and took out Alexa before hitting a big double-team move with SKY on Asuka.

IYO and Bayley were beating Mia Yim with a trashcan lid before Becky Lynch was finally let out, and the match officially began. Cross accidentally hit Sky with a trashcan before Becky put the can on SKY's head and hit a big dive on her.

Becky faced off with Bayley and unloaded on her with kicks. Ripley confronted the Man and hit her with a headbutt before missing the Riptide but got it on the second try, but Asuka broke the following pin.

Bayley hit Becky with the rose plant on the metal plates between the two rings, but the pin broke up again. Sky hit a big moonsault off the cage before Nikki tried to handcuff Alexa to the cage, but Bliss ended up handcuffing herself to Cross before hitting a big move.

Mia Yim locked a sleeper on Rhea, but Ripley put her through a ladder. Becky and Bianca were left standing and took on Bayley, Sky, and Kai. Becky got the manhandle slam on Kai before Bianca hit the KOD on Sky.

Bianca hit Bayley with the KOD into the cage wall before Becky hit a leg drop from on top of the cage and onto Kai, who was on a table below. Becky got the pin on Kai and picked up the win for her team.

Result: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka & Alexa Bliss won the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Grade: A+

Backstage at WWE Survivor Series, Jey Uso told Roman Reigns about last night's ordeal with Sami Zayn and even blamed him for their loss in the main event of SmackDown. Roman told him to stop worrying about anything other than the match and said that he will take care of everything else. After Jey left, Roman asked Heyman to call Sami in to talk to him.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series

The second match on WWE Survivor Series saw AJ Styles in control early on as he grounded Finn Balor with a backbreaker. Balor came back with a Sunset Flip before locking in an abdominal stretch.

AJ got a sliding forearm off the counter and got a near fall before Balor reversed the Styles Clash. Priest distracted the referee, and Dominik wiped AJ out the apron as the match went on. The O.C. beat Dom and Priest up and ringside before heading into the crowd as Styles joined in on the ringside brawl.

Back in the ring, AJ got a big dropkick before suplexing Balor into the corner. Balor got a slingblade but was taken out with a counter before taking a Pele kick. Styles got the calf crusher locked in, but Balor managed to break out of it. Styles got the Phenomenal Forearm from the ropes and picked up the win!

Result: AJ Styles def. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series

Grade: B+

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi - SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Survivor Series

Rousey tried for an ankle lock early on, but Shotzi broke out of it before sending the champ into the corner. Shotzi hit a big dive to the outside after sending Ronda outside, but Shayna shoved the champ out of the way and faced the attack instead.

Back in the ring, the two traded submission moves before Shotzi unloaded on Ronda on the mat. Ronda locked in a submission on the ropes before Shotzi got a big move on the apron.

Shotzi hit a big crossbody from the barricades onto Shayna and Ronda, taking out a few people in the front row in the process. Back in the ring, Ronda hit a big dive before getting the Piper's Pit and the armbar, making Shotzi tap out.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Survivor Series

Grade: B

Sami Zayn walked into Roman Reigns' locker room, and after Roman confronted him about his talk with KO last night, Zayn came clean about everything. Roman asked if he was going to stab The Bloodline in the back and Sami confirmed that he would never do so. Roman gave Zayn a hug before WWE Survivor Series continued.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory - United States Championship Match at WWE Survivor Series

Theory fled the ring early on but then tried to sneak up on Lashley, who hit him with a vertical suplex and sent him into Rollins, taking them both out. The match went outside, and Theory tried to use a steel chair, but Lashley tossed it away as Rollins hit a big dive on him.

Theory used the steel steps to take out Rollins and Lashley before getting a near fall on Rollins off a dropkick in the ring. Lashley was sent into the barricades before Rollins unloaded on Theory in the ring.

Rollins sent both opponents into the barricades with a series of dives before hitting a big splash on both at the same time. Rollins got a pedigree on Lashley in the ring before missing the splash.

Theory got the rolling blockbuster on Lashley but failed to get the finisher. Lashley got the Hurt Lock in, but Seth broke it up with a splash. Lashley got a double Hurt Lock on Seth and Theory before missing a spear.

Seth got a stomp on Lashley before hitting the Superplex, but a Spear from Lashley saw Theory end up on top of Rollins before getting the sudden pin.

Result: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins & Bobby Lashley and became the new United States Champion at WWE Survivor Series

Grade: B+

WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

Before the match, Jey spoke to Roman backstage, who told him that he trusted Sami and that they’ll just have to see how it all plays out. Butch and Jey Uso were set to start the match, and Butch went after the fingers.

Jey got in control and went after Butch's arm before Ridge Holland made his way to the ring. Jey was isolated before Sami Zayn joined the match but hesitated to get in the cage but eventually joined Jey in the fight.

Drew McIntyre was in next and was beating up Jey in the corner before Sami took him down from behind. Jimmy Uso joined the match and brought some tables with him, and Jey scoffed at Sami for some reason, but Jimmy broke it up.

The Usos took out McIntyre before Kevin Owens came inside the ring with steel chairs and unloaded on the Usos. Solo Sikoa was in next and took some superkicks before dropping KO on the steel between the two rings.

Sheamus was out next, and Sami tried to keep him out by closing the cage door, but the Celtic Warrior fought his way in and cleared the rings. Roman Reigns was finally let in, and the match officially began as the Tribal Chief took down Sheamus with a Superman punch.

The Brutes caught all of the Bloodline on the ropes and hit the Beats of Bodhran at the same time, taking them down. The Usos hit Butch with the 1D, but Ridge broke the pin.

The Usos hit Double Superkicks on Holland before Reigns hit him with a Spear through the table. Owens got a stunner on Solo, but Reigns broke up the pin. Owens took a low blow from Sami, followed by a Helluva Kick before setting Jey up for the Frog Splash. Jey hit the move and picked up the win for his team.

Result: The Bloodline won the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Grade: A+

Show rating: A+

We got two superb WarGames matches at WWE Survivor Series while Austin Theory picked up a big win. Ronda Rousey dominated her opponent and we got a big turn of events involving the Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series tonight.

