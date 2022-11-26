Roman Reigns breaks character; reveals WWE star he was most nervous to face

It's safe to say that Roman Reigns is currently the biggest and most successful star in WWE, as he holds onto the top two titles. The Tribal Chief has crossed every challenge in front of him as he beat down every opponent to be the top champion for more than two years now.

Reigns has successfully retained his titles against every opponent in front of him as he won against some of the company's biggest stars, such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Undertaker, and more. But even The Head of the Table has to overcome some hidden battles that are not shown on screen and sets out to deliver every time he steps into the ring.

Roman Reigns got candid in an interview with The Ringer as he revealed that he was quite nervous about facing one opponent, his cousin, Jey Uso, for the first time at Clash of the Champions 2020.

The Tribal Chief stated that you have to keep up to his level to compete at the main event level, and he believes that his family member did just that and more.

“I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with. I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself. I’m going to make everything look awesome as much as I can. So you have to keep up. At the end of the day, you have to be able to work up to this level and not seem out of place. And he didn’t, man, in so many ways,” Roman Reigns said.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_



I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO 🏼 to both You can see how much both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put into their performances!I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO🏼 to both twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You can see how much both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put into their performances! I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO 👏🏼 to both twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dqcowpwgar

Roman Reigns revealed nobody pushed him like Jey Uso

Roman Reigns seems to have incredible chemistry with Jey Uso, as we saw their range of emotions come forth in their extraordinary feud in 2020. After having two action-packed classics against one another at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, the two formed an alliance.

Jey Uso is currently serving under The Tribal Chief along with his two brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, a rift seems to be forming between him and Reigns over the involvement of Sami Zayn in The Bloodline as of late.

Roman Reigns spoke candidly about his feud with the Bloodline member in an interview with The Ringer, stating they share a special bond with each other and were comfortable pushing each other emotionally for the sake of the storyline.

“I’m not going to dive into all the super backstage stuff, but there was no time to discuss,” Reigns says. “So there were a lot of instincts that were relied on. The fact that we have literally a brother-level connection and relationship, it made it really easy for us to just rely on our history and being comfortable with each other and also being able to push that type of emotion out of each other."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



- Roman Reigns (via The Ringer) “I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey (Uso) has & I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him.”- Roman Reigns (via The Ringer) “I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey (Uso) has & I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him.” - Roman Reigns (via The Ringer) 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1q2q8ednoi

Do you think Roman Reigns and Jey Uso should feud again? Sound off in the comment section below.

