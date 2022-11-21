Roman Reigns breaks character; says nobody has pushed him as much as 37-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar

Roman Reigns recently stated that nobody has ever pushed him emotionally as much as his Bloodline stablemate Jey Uso during their feud in late 2020.

Though they are currently as close as ever, just over two years back, The Tribal Chief was involved in a heated feud with Jey. The duo had a pair of instant classics at Clash of the Champions and Hell in a Cell 2020, which Reigns won.

Following this feud's culmination, The Usos and Reigns reconciled and formed The Bloodline, arguably the most dominant stable in all of wrestling today.

The Ringer recently published a long-form article about Roman Reigns' stunning transformation into his current Tribal Chief avatar. It included several comments from Reigns, who spoke about various topics, including his feud with Jey Uso.

Reigns revealed that since he and Jey already had a close-knit relationship, they were comfortable talking about their shared history as part of the rivalry.

“I’m not going to dive into all the super backstage stuff, but there was no time to discuss,” Reigns says. “So there were a lot of instincts that were relied on. The fact that we have literally a brother-level connection and relationship, it made it really easy for us to just rely on our history and being comfortable with each other and also being able to push that type of emotion out of each other."

Roman Reigns firmly believes nobody has ever pushed him as much as Jey Uso did during the feud and that it made a star out of the tag team veteran.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey has,” Reigns admits, “and I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him."

Since aligning with Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso have achieved immense success, as they recently became the longest-reigning tag team champs in WWE history.

The Bloodline and Roman Reigns have a big challenge ahead of them at Survivor Series 2022

Over the last few weeks, a few cracks have begun in The Bloodline as the stable's Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso don't get along well.

However, the group will have to keep their internal issues aside for Survivor Series 2022, where they will go to war against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match.

The bout promises to be a thrilling and violent affair whose outcome could set the course for things to come in the future.

If The Bloodline ends up on the losing side, fans can expect things between its members to come to a boil. Whatever the case, it's safe to say that the saga surrounding Roman Reigns and his stablemates has the viewers riveted.

What's your favorite feud of The Tribal Chief since he became the Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

