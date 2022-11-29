Enormous change in plans involving Roman Reigns and former WWE Universal Champion due to a backstage incident

At the end of the latest Survivor Series WarGames, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was involved in a heated backstage altercation with Kevin Owens. The incident has led to an enormous change in the Royal Rumble match card between the two men.

During the WarGames match, Reigns and Owens exchanged blows, with Owens hitting Reigns a little too hard with a strike to the side of the head, possibly injuring Reigns' eardrum.

According to the Fightful Select report, Reigns was upset because Kevin Owens hit him too hard during the match, which led to Reigns dishing out quite an earful backstage.

WrestleTalk, via Reddit user Kerrmit125 reported that Kevin Owens was supposed to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, but that is no longer the case. The sources also stated that if the planned Owens vs. Reigns match does not take place, Roman Reigns will face Sheamus.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_ I’m gonna say this again and don’t even feel bad about sounding like a broken record but give me more Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens! Their chemistry is off the charts! I’m gonna say this again and don’t even feel bad about sounding like a broken record but give me more Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens! Their chemistry is off the charts! https://t.co/T3AexYqGT4

Roman Reigns finally made his first comment after The Bloodline won at Survivor Series WarGames

Following an impressive performance in Boston, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with his stablemates.

Reigns' message was clear; he simply tweeted the words 'Levels above.'

Since WrestleMania 38, Reigns has held the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has successfully defended his title against a slew of top competitors.

Even Reigns' cousin, The Usos, has been at the top of their game, and no one has dethroned them from WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles. Hence, The Head of the Table has a clear message to the WWE Universe that The Bloodline will always remain on top of everyone, high in the sky!

You can check out the tweet by The Tribal Chief below:

Reigns played a significant role in The Bloodline's win at WarGames, but he didn't secure victory for the faction on the night.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso eventually collaborated and ended up collaborating to complete the task. The Honorary Uce delivered a low blow to Kevin Owens, followed by a Helluva Kick. After connecting with a splash from the top rope, Jey finished the job by pinning the former Universal Champion.

