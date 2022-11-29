"Cry baby" - Twitter explodes after Roman Reigns reportedly gets heated with top WWE star following WarGames spot

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to reports of Roman Reigns seemingly having heat with Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames.

According to Fightful Select, The Tribal Chief got heated with the former Universal Champion due to a miscommunicated spot.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the news by criticizing Reigns and claiming that he isn't a great example of a locker-room leader. But a portion of fans sided with him.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Progs @Coog2 @DakotaKaiEra Cry baby. Not a great example of a leader to the locker room. Smh. @JobberNationTV @DakotaKaiEra Cry baby. Not a great example of a leader to the locker room. Smh. @JobberNationTV

templeguy3 @templeguy31 @SeanRossSapp Roman is the most overhyped wrestler in a long time. Don’t get the hype one bit @SeanRossSapp Roman is the most overhyped wrestler in a long time. Don’t get the hype one bit

ElectrifiedPorcupine @elecporcupine @SeanRossSapp You mean the spot where he actually had to do something? Get the belts off this bore. @SeanRossSapp You mean the spot where he actually had to do something? Get the belts off this bore.

Thoma @GenshinFGOWWE @DakotaKaiEra Heat of the moment but both as professionals continued with the match and moved on. Both Roman and KO work with each other a lot through the years so they certainly respect each other. It’s over and done so they move on now. @DakotaKaiEra Heat of the moment but both as professionals continued with the match and moved on. Both Roman and KO work with each other a lot through the years so they certainly respect each other. It’s over and done so they move on now.

Vic @LV5454



HHH needs to stop being a player coach and start being a real leader!



Control your locker room, pal 🙃 Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



has details for subscribers in moments Roman Reigns was very heated after a spot in the Survivor Series Wargames main event. FightfulSelect.com has details for subscribers in moments Roman Reigns was very heated after a spot in the Survivor Series Wargames main event.FightfulSelect.com has details for subscribers in moments https://t.co/qQFh3lGYjc This wouldn’t happen if Vince was here.HHH needs to stop being a player coach and start being a real leader!Control your locker room, pal 🙃 twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… This wouldn’t happen if Vince was here.HHH needs to stop being a player coach and start being a real leader!Control your locker room, pal 🙃 twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

The Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event was headlined by a 5-on-5 match between The Bloodline and the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline walked out with a massive win on a historic night in Boston after Sami Zayn and Jey Uso worked closely following months of animosity between them. Meanwhile, Owens did come close to pinning Reigns but was prevented by his long-term friend.

Could Kevin Owens face Roman Reigns in early 2023?

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have a lot of history with each other. The two men crossed paths a couple of years ago when Owens was unsuccessful in beating The Tribal Chief.

Despite Owens' loss a couple of years ago and his latest setback at WarGames, WWE seems to be sold on the idea of The Prizefighter challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to WrestlingNewsCo, the two men will collide next year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The report suggested that at one point, WWE did consider the idea of having Sheamus go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but eventually went with the Canadian star.

Other recent reports have claimed that Owens could still reunite with Sami Zayn in 2023 despite The Honorary Uce pledging his loyalty to The Bloodline. The two men could face The Usos, who are the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

