While most WWE fans were elated at the conclusion of the Survivor Series, it seems as though Roman Reigns was not. New reports suggest that the Tribal Chief was "heated" following the men's WarGames match.

Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline went to war in Boston this weekend when they squared off against the deadly alliance of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes. During the closing moments of the match, the honorary Uso Sami Zayn proved his loyalty, delivering a low blow to Owens followed by a helluva kick to seal the victory for his team.

The ending scene saw the Bloodline embracing and celebrating Zayn, including Jey Uso, who had previously questioned the former's motivations within the group.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was said to be "visibly upset" once he returned to the backstage area. The report states that Reigns was displeased over an unplanned spot that took place during the WarGames match involving Kevin Owens.

Reigns also reportedly exclaimed that he believed his eardrum had ruptured. A source close to the outlet noted that the entire event was an "expletive-filled" tirade.

However, the report did note that it's believed by multiple sources that the "heat" was situational and not necessarily indicative of a bigger issue. The outlet could not confirm if there were any physical or verbal clashes between Reigns and/or other WWE Superstars. One source touted Reigns' passion and suspected that any issues would be addressed and squashed in person.

The outlet did confirm that Roman Reigns was scheduled to appear at the post-WWE Survivor Series press conference. As seen on Saturday evening, only Sami Zayn and The Wise Man Paul Heyman appeared before the press.

Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, praised Sami Zayn following WWE Survivor Series

The ongoing storyline heading into Survivor Series was "What will Sami Zayn do?". Fans hypothesized Zayn could possibly turn on The Bloodline, given the involvement of Kevin Owens in the WarGames match.

Despite some intense staredowns and a mistimed superkick by Jey Uso, Zayn's remained loyal and helped lead his team to victory.

During the press conference that followed Survivor Series, Paul Heyman praised the former NXT Champion for his loyalty to the group.

"Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we've been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years," Heyman said. [From 0:14 - 0:34]

Roman Reigns continuously tested Sami Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline, and himself, throughout the night. First interrogated Zayn regarding his conversation with Kevin Owens on SmackDown before having Zayn enter WarGames earlier than expected.

Immediately following the team's win inside WarGames, Roman Reigns was the first to hug Zayn.

