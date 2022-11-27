WWE manager opens up on what makes Sami Zayn special to The Bloodline

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, revealed what "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn brings to The Bloodline table.

Tonight at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn did the unthinkable after he turned his back on his best friend Kevin Owens for The Tribal Chief. Bloodline members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa were in action. They faced Brawling Brutes members Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre for the Men's WarGames match.

Jey Uso scored the victory for the Bloodline faction with a Frog Splash after Zayn dealt Owens with a low blow. It required a ton of exertion from Zayn, yet Roman Reigns has finally recognized how Zayn is faithful to The Bloodline.

During the Survivor Series WarGames press conference, Paul Heyman praised Zayn for his loyalty to The Bloodline.

"Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we've been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years," Heyman said. [0:14 - 0:34]

Paul Heyman and The Bloodline accepted Sami Zayn with open arms

From the WWE manager's and The Tribal Chief's perspective, Honorary Uce represents the audience members who get one chance to step into the ring without his dreams and perform excellently.

"And that's who Sami has become. He's the guy that was gonna get a guest spot on a TV series, and he ends up being part of the cast because he's just so damn passionate and so good at what he does," Wiseman continued. [0:58 - 1:08]

After Bloodline rose victorious, Jey Uso and Reigns hugged Zayn, giving the impression that Jey had finally buried the hatchet with Zayn.

One of the most cinematic storylines that the WWE Universe has witnessed at the premium live event made tonight's main event an eye-catcher. The faction is as united and powerful as ever following tonight's victory at Survivor Series WarGames, and it doesn't appear that anyone on the roster can stop them.

