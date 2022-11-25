Create

WWE Survivor Series 2022 Live Results (26th November, 2022)

By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 26,2022 20:51:48 (EDT)
Check out all the results from WWE Survivor Series right here.

20:51 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Rhea is proving to be a difference maker for her team as expected. She sends Mia Yim through a table and breaks it in half. Becky follows it up with a couple of Manhandle Slams as she and Bianca clear the ring. They set up a table in the corner. Becky climbs to the top of the cage as fans erpit. Bianca sets up Dakota and Io on the table.

20:46 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
We were in for a crazy spot in the corner but Nikki Cross puts an end to it. Io Sky is on the top of the cage and she hits a moonsault off it, taking down Bianca and Mia Yim.

20:45 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bayley is in a vicious mood tonight. She's sends Becky face first into the steel between the two rings.

20:44 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022

20:43 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
This is pure chaos at this point. There are bodies flying in every direction. There are weapons all over the floor. In midst of the chaos, Asuka bliinds Rhea Ripley with the mist.

20:42 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Becky finally enters the cage as the match officially starts.

Becky is all over Team Bayley as she valiantly fights the odds. Nikki Cross goes for a dropkick but takes out her own teammate. Becky hits Sky with a dropkick taking her down. She then faces off against Bayley.

20:39 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Rhea has now entered the match. Bayley's team is in total control right now. They have the numbers advantage and are using it well for now.

20:36 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022

20:34 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca's team is down as Mia Yim enters the match. She tries to bring more weapons nto the ring  but she may be wasting time as her teammates get pummeled. She finally enters and takes down Bayley and Bianca followed by Nikki Cross. Yim then takes out Io Sky. She follows it by tossing Dakota Kai into the steel. Nikki Cross grabs Mia from behind and is trying to put her to sleep.

20:30 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bayley enters next

The leader of Damage CTRL enters next. She grabs a ladder and brings it inside the cage. Bayley's not done yet. She grabs a second ladder for some reason. The crowd go wild as Bayley then brings a table into the ring. The Role Model finally enters the ring herself.

20:29 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022

20:28 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca Belair is focused on Nikki Cross as Dakota and Io attack her with kendo sticks. Alexa and Asuka have kendo sticks in hand too and the babyfaces have taken control. Nikki Crosss leaps off the top of the WarGames cage and wipes out everyone in her way.

20:27 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Alexa Bliss enters next

Alexxa takes down Io Sky and Dakota. Nikki tries to hit her with a trash can lid but she dodges. Asuka and Alexa take down Io. Bliss then hits Dakota with a hurricanrana, taking her down.

20:25 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Nikki Cross is doing some major damage. She all over Bianca Belair and smashes her with a lid before trying to choke her out with a kendo stick.

20:24 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca Belair tosses Dakota into the steel cage as Asuka is all over Io Sky.

Nikki Cross enters next

Nikki grabs  kendos stick and  trash can lids from under the ring and enters the ring. She then smashes the door into Asuka's face.

20:22 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Asuka hits Dakota Kai with a German Suplex. She then faces off with Io as the fans roar. Asuka and Io tee off on each other. Armdrag from SKy followed by a knee. Asuka hits back with a hip attack and a knee to the head. She follows it up with a combo of strikes and a sliding knee strike. 

20:20 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca Belair lands a missile dropkick, taking down the champion. Only 20 seconds left till the next Superstar enters and Damage CTRL have taken control of this match.

Asuka enters next

20:20 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022

20:18 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Io Sky comes in next. 

Io catches the Bianca with a dropkick and drops her with a hurricanrana. It's 2 on 1 but the heels aren't really using their advantage yet. The champ tries to fight out but Io hits a crossbody through the middle rope.

20:17 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca boots Dakota in the face and shows off her power, suplexing Dakota in the middle of the ring. The fans are behind the RAW Women's Champion and chant EST. She tries to use her hair as a weapon but Dakota catches her with a Scorpion kick.

20:15 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Team Bianca vs Team Bayley (WarGames)

Bianca and Dakota have started this match. It was all Bianca for the first minute or so. Dakota then tries to grab Bianca by the hair but gets sent face-first into the steel. Bianca goes for a spear in the corner but crashes into the ring post. Dakota is all over the champ in the corner.

20:12 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Nikki Cross and Rhea have already entered the cage on the entrance ramp. Damage CTRL are out now. It looks like Dakota will start the match for Bayley's team. That's a good decision because of Dakota's experience inside the demonic structure. This will be Dakota's 4th WarGames match.

20:10 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022

20:09 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Bianca Belair will start WarGames for her team tonight. She's gone down to the ring to enter the ring!

20:08 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
Becky Lynch out first and enters the cage followed by Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim.

20:07 (EDT)

26 Nov 2022
It's time! Thanks for joining us for our coverage of the 36th annual WWE Survivor Series. We kick off with the women's WarGames match!

More on:

LIVE CHAT online