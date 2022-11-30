United States Champion Austin Theory recently expressed that he wants to be a credible threat to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The youngster lost his Money in the Bank contract on the red brand several weeks ago following a failed cash in attempt for the United States Title. He was attacked by Bobby Lashley during the clash, which resulted in Rollins taking advantage and getting the victory. Following the loss, the 25-year-old star dropped his selfie gimmick, and is now more mature and serious.

During a recent interview with CityNews Ottawa, Austin Theory stated that there was a ceiling to his character when he was Mr. Money in the Bank.

"The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people's skin and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there's a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman being so unstoppable and everything."

Theory added that he is building himself up to be the one to beat The Head of the Table since he now has a different character.

"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it's gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," said Theory.

Austin Theory defeated Roman Reign's former Shield brethren, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley, at Survivor Series

Following his failed Money in the Bank cash in a few weeks ago on RAW, Austin Theory underwent a massive character change. Not only did he ditch his former selfie-clicking persona, but he also looked more determined and sharp.

Bobby Lashley, who was tactfully cost the title by Seth Rollins when the former was down and out following an attack from Brock Lesnar, was also looking to regain his crown. Hence, a Triple Threat match for the United States Title was announced for Survivor Series.

In a back-and-forth contest, Theory emerged victorious, albeit with luck on his side. The 25-year-old was picked up by Seth Rollins for a Falcon Arrow when Lashley speared The Visionary, leading to Theory falling on Rollins and pinning him.

The new United States Champion, Austin Theory, appeared on the latest episode of RAW to cut a scathing promo on those who doubted him. The United States Champion was then confronted by The Visionary, who was looking for a rematch.

It seems that before Theory can move on to facing Roman Reigns, he might have to first overcome the latter's former Shield brethren.

