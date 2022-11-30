Potential update on WWE's WrestleMania 39 plans for Roman Reigns - Reports

A new report regarding WWE's potential plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 suggests that The Tribal Chief could perform on both nights of the mega-event.

WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd, 2023. Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with many fans expecting him to face off against The Rock at the high-profile show. However, there is no confirmation of Reigns' possible opponent as of this writing.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE may have Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania. The rumored booking idea opens up several possibilities regarding the world title picture heading into The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, the outlet noted that the aforementioned plans could be subject to change.

"There is internal talks of Roman to pull double duty at 'Mania. However this may change."

Regardless of WWE's plans for Reigns, it cannot be denied that this upcoming Road to WrestleMania is expected to have one of the most intriguing builds in years.

RAW Superstar is confident he can outclass Roman Reigns

Since capturing the Universal Championship at Payback in August 2020, The Head of The Table has held a vice-like grip over all of WWE. He has now been champion for over 800 days, defeating top stars like Edge, John Cena, and Kevin Owens.

Speaking to CityNews Ottawa, United States Champion Austin Theory claimed that he is preparing to go one-on-one with Reigns.

"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it's gotta be someone that is really going to beat Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe-to-toe with Reigns," said Theory. (H/T CityNews Ottawa)

The Tribal Chief's most recent title defense came earlier this month at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see who will step up to Reigns' throne at WrestleMania 39.

