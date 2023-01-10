"Roman Reigns is so hot" - When former champion confessed her attraction to WWE's Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns signed with WWE in 2010. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in late 2012. That same year, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) joined the Stamford-based company.

In 2013, the then-NXT star confessed her attraction to her co-worker Roman Reigns in a tweet.

"Agreed Roman is totally HOT! #TotalDivas who else agrees?" She tweeted.

During her time in NXT, the six-time Women's Champion also expressed her admiration for The Tribal Chief in a few other tweets. During a Q&A session on Facebook a few years ago, however, Moné revealed that despite her attraction to Reigns, he was not her favorite member of The Shield.

"Who is my favorite member of The Shield? Of course, Roman Reigns is so hot, but my favorite is Seth Rollins," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsPlus]

In 2014, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Galina Becker. About two years later, the former SmackDown Women's Champion married current WWE costume designer Sarath Ton (fka Mikaze).

Sasha Banks has previously revealed the truth about having heat with a three-time Women's Champion. Check out the story here.

Mercedes Moné had also had a crush on another WWE Superstar

Growing up, Mercedes Moné admired Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Meanwhile, she had a crush on another superstar. Speaking to TRL in 2018, the 30-year-old revealed that she was attracted to Sheamus when she was younger.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also disclosed that she thought the leader of The Brawling Brutes was cute.

"I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE – when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him," she said. [H/T: The Sportster]

Sasha Banks once challenged a 55-year-old Hollywood star to a fight because she had a crush on him. Check out the story here.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes