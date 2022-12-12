"I was pissed off" - When Sasha Banks revealed the truth about having heat with 3-time WWE Women's Champion

In 2012, Sasha Banks signed with WWE. Over the next few years, she became one of the top female competitors in the company, winning multiple Women's Championships.

However, in 2018, Ronda Rousey joined the company with a higher contract and better privileges than The Boss, which reportedly caused heat between the two ladies.

In an interview with The Kurt Angle Show in 2021, Banks addressed her rumored heat with Rousey.

"I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension. I don't know real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey can come in get more money than me, get a [bigger] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I'm like, 'excuse me, who is you and what you do?' Besides respecting everything that she's done in the UFC and that fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that's my home, that's why I'm The Legit Boss not Ronda Rousey. So, there could have been a lot of tension from that," she said. [From 0:19 to 0:57]

Banks and Rousey have shared the ring a few times over the past four years. The two had a single one-on-one match in January 2019, when The Boss challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Despite Banks' efforts, she lost the bout.

Sasha Banks is reportedly done with WWE

After nearly three years of absence, Ronda Rousey returned to the Stamford-based company last January. About four months later, Sasha Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. While Rousey is now active on SmackDown, The Boss is reportedly done with WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently hinted that Banks might not return to the Stamford-based company.

"I had talked with WWE about it and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we'd talked about this before, they [WWE] had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard," he said.

