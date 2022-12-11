Disappointing update on Sasha Banks' WWE future - Reports

Sasha Banks is reportedly done with WWE as per the recent comments made by prominent pro-wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer.

It's been a long time since Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW, with the incident taking wrestling Twitter by storm. Over the past seven months, numerous reports have come out regarding Banks' possible return to WWE. It was recently reported that Banks is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

The latest report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio hinted that Sasha Banks might not return to WWE. Here's what Meltzer said:

“Okay, there’s a lot to this one. I had talked with WWE about it and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we’d talked about this before, they [WWE] had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard."

Meltzer added that Banks was demanding a hefty sum for a female star.

"What she was asking for was a very high number for a WWE woman wrestler, but if you look at the amount of money that WWE takes in, she would still be underpaid. Everyone from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar is underpaid (…) That was the last that I had heard. Now, her contract was set to expire at the end of the year. However, as we’ve seen with so many people, they could freeze the deal.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female wrestlers in the world today

The Boss made her WWE main roster debut in 2015. Over a span of about seven years, she carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career for herself. Banks has won women's titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Moreover, she is a five-time RAW Women's Champion.

Reports of Banks going to Japan have left many of her fans excited over the possibility of dream bouts with top Japanese female stars, most notably Kairi Sane. On the other hand, WWE fans hoping to see her return under the Triple H regime would be disappointed by the latest alleged development.

Do you think Sasha Banks will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes