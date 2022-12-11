Sasha Banks' reported appearance at upcoming major wrestling show could spell bad news for WWE fans' hopes

Sasha Banks is set to make an appearance in a wrestling show outside WWE for the first time since walking out on the company.

Banks has been absent from WWE for quite a while since she and Naomi left a RAW event in May due to creative differences. In response, WWE would strip them of the Women's Tag Team Championships, with commentators also asked to take shots at them. Both women are still listed on the roster.

According to a previous report by Mike Johnson, Banks is set to be at the Tokyo Dome for the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that her appearance for the NJPW event is not made through WWE. Thus, if it is not blocked by the company legally, that will mean she's a free agent:

“This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4.”

WWE can still sign Sasha Banks, even if she does make that appearance. But it appears that she will be free from her contract by the time the Wrestle Kingdom appearance takes place. This could also mean that she will no longer return to WWE.

This would be bad news for WWE fans, who were hoping that Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon as the creative head and Stephanie McMahon becoming Co-CEO would be enough for Banks and Naomi to return to the company.

