"Time will tell" - Triple H speaks on heavily rumored superstar returning to WWE

Triple H has been asserting himself as the new Head of Creative in WWE and has a massive opportunity to bring back some favorite superstars.

The King of Kings has taken on the mantle of EVP of Talent Relations as well and seems to be making quite the use of his power. Since he stepped in, released Superstars such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, etc. have all made their return.

But one of the heavy favorites that the WWE Universe wishes to return to the company is Sasha Banks. Fans are hopeful for the Cerebral Assasin to make it come true. In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Game was asked if she could ever return and he stated that only time will tell if the communications are successful:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

Triple H also heaped praise on Sasha, stating that she's one of the best who can do whatever she pleases. He further stated that it's her sole decision if she wants to return to WWE:

She's a unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career or whatever that is. The passion clearly for what we do this passion for other things as well so it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it got to be right for her got to be right for everybody.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."



Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."



There you have it...



@TripleH @arielhelwani Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it... Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it...@TripleH @arielhelwani https://t.co/vVev7XfZbi

Sasha Banks has reportedly agreed to a WWE return

After unceremoniously walking out of a scheduled main event on RAW in May with tag team partner Naomi, the chances of a WWE return seemed quite low for Sasha Banks.

Both stars were called out during TV programming by the company and suspended indefinitely. It looked as if it would be quite a while before they'd be back in the company. A regime change may have turned that around as Vince McMahon stepped down with Stephanie McMahon replacing him as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

With the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the helm now, it's being reported talks to bring Sasha Banks back have reportedly proved to be successful. Both Naomi and Banks have been consistently rumored to be returning sooner rather than later. Only time will tell when the team of Boss N Glow will show up again.

When do you expect to see Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return to WWE? Sound off below.

