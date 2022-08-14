Possible spoiler on the WWE return date of Sasha Banks and Naomi 

Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly expected to make their return to WWE following the conclusion of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The former champions walked out of WWE back in May in the middle of an episode of RAW. They have since been alienated by the company after it was announced that they had been suspended and stripped of their titles.

Vince McMahon recently retired and it appears that Triple H has been able to talk the two women into being able to return.

According to a recent news wrap-up from XeroNews, Sasha Banks and Naomi are expected to make their return following the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Many fans believe tha the finals is likely to take place at Clash at the Castle and the two women might make a shock return to the United Kingdom. But this doesn't appear to be the case.

It's unclear when the final of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament will take place since a six-woman tag team match has been added for Clash at the Castle. It would rule Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky out of the match in Cardiff if that's where the final is held.

Charlotte Flair is also preparing herself for her WWE return

There have been many high-profile returns to WWE over the past few weeks. Whilst the company has added members to the Women's Division, there are still many more returns to come.

According to the same report, Charlotte Flair's return is now imminent. The former Women's Champion took a break from the company following WrestleMania Backlash to go and get married.

The Women's Division has changed somewhat over the past few months and it's unclear where The Queen will now fit in.

There was also a small update on Ronda Rousey, who is expected to be at Clash at the Castle in some form but will not be competing in the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks, Naomi and Charlotte Flair back in WWE? Please write in the comment section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil