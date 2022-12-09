Sasha Banks reportedly set to be at major wrestling event next month

Sasha Banks has stayed off the wrestling radar since infamously walking out of WWE earlier this year. However, that could change as the former Women's Tag Team Champion is reported to be present at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Japan next month.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is a two-day wrestling pay-per-view produced by the New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotion. It will take place on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo and on January 21, 2023, at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama.

While Banks has been busy with various non-wrestling ventures since walking out during a taping of RAW, the 30-year-old was recently spotted training inside the squared circle in Mexico. This led many to speculate that the Boss could soon make her in-ring return.

A recent report from PWInsider added further fuel to the fire by stating that Sasha Banks will be present at the biggest annual wrestling event in NJPW. However, it's still unclear if the Boss will take part in the action or not.

Sasha Banks teased a match against NJPW Women's Champion Kairi Sane in October

Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated female stars of the current generation. The 30-year-old was last seen in action in May when she and Naomi defended their Women's Tag Team Title against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

The duo infamously walked out on WWE a few days after the match due to their issues with the creative department's direction for the women's tag team division. They were suspended after the incident and stripped of the Women's Tag Title. While many expected them to return under Triple H's regime, that has not been the case.

During her WWE suspension, Banks teased a match against current NJPW Women's Champion KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane). KAIRI will be in action at Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view, where she will defend her coveted title against Tam Nakano.

With Sasha Banks also slated to be present at the event, fans will surely be hoping for an eventual showdown between the two. However, nothing is confirmed at the time of this writing.

