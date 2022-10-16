"Very interesting"- Sasha Banks teases massive one-on-one match against former WWE Superstar

Sasha Banks has teased a singles match against Kairi Sane in her latest Instagram story.

Kairi Sane competed in her final WWE match nearly two years ago before departing the company in 2021. She recently wrestled numerous matches for STARDOM and occasionally tweets about her past work with the Stamford-based promotion as well.

Sasha Banks recently took to Instagram and shared an edited match graphic originally made by Twitter user @cosmicangelss. The picture features The Boss and her former WWE rival Kairi Sane. Banks added a sticker to her story that read: "It's so very interesting."

The post quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and caught the attention of Kairi Sane. She reacted to the story with a tweet which can be seen below:

How did fans react to Kairi Sane's tweet about Sasha Banks' tease?

Fans went gaga over Kairi Sane's tweet mentioning Sasha Banks' story. Check out some of the responses below:

Interestingly, Banks and Kairi only faced off in a singles capacity on one occasion, back when they were mainstays on WWE TV. On the July 6, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, Sane and Banks squared off in a one-on-one bout, with the former winning via DQ.

Last year, Banks commented on Kairi Sane's Instagram post and asked her to "come back." Sane is only 34 years old and could do well if she returns to WWE somewhere down the line. She has previously spoken up about her time with WWE. Check out her comments below:

"It was a treasure-like day. I spent a lot of time crying. [referring to her WWE run]. It wasn't in front of everyone, but there were times when I went home and cried alone (...) There were times like that, but even though I practiced a lot in the microphone performance class at NXT, I couldn't speak English well in the actual performance, and I was frustrated and cried," Sane said. (translated by Google Translate)

It remains to be seen if Banks and Kairi will ever share a pro-wrestling ring again. These two women have it in them to tear the house down if given an opportunity.

