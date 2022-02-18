Kairi Sane reveals why she "cried alone" at home during WWE run

Kairi Sane revealed in a recent interview that she used to cry alone during her WWE stint due to the pressure of doing promos in the English language.

Kairi Sane parted ways with WWE in 2020 following a three-year run with the company. She later worked for WWE as an ambassador as well.

Sane recently appeared in an interview with Proresu Today and spoke candidly about her WWE run. She revealed that she was under a lot of stress as her job required her to cut promos in the English language. There were times when Sane used to cry alone at home.

"It was a treasure-like day. I spent a lot of time crying. [referring to her WWE run]. It wasn't in front of everyone, but there were times when I went home and cried alone... There were times like that, but even though I practiced a lot in the microphone performance class at NXT, I couldn't speak English well in the actual performance, and I was frustrated and cried," Sane said. (translated by Google Translate)

Kairi Sane was a popular mid-card star in WWE

Sane did well for herself during her WWE run. She signed a deal in March 2017. She defeated Aliyah in her NXT debut seven months later.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's title. She lost the belt to Baszler at WWE Evolution, thus ending her title reign at 71 days.

Sane was promoted to the main roster in 2019 and paired with top female star Asuka. The duo was dubbed "The Kabuki Warriors," with retired star Paige as their manager.

Sane and Asuka won the Women's Tag Team titles on one occasion. The victory came at the 2019 Hell In A Cell event. They remained champions until WrestleMania 36, where they lost their belts to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Sane was a huge fan favorite during her WWE run and was getting cheered by the fans even when she was a heel on TV. Despite being under heavy pressure, Sane managed to do well as a WWE Superstar during her three-year run.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy