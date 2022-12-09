"I still love him" - When Sasha Banks revealed she has a crush on WWE SmackDown star

Sasha Banks was a huge wrestling fan growing up. Although she admired WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, The Boss also had a crush on current SmackDown star Sheamus.

In an interview with TRL in 2018, the 30-year-old spoke about her attraction to The Celtic Warrior growing up. She also disclosed that she still loves the 44-year-old.

"I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE - when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him," she said. [H/T: The Sportster]

Although they have never shared the ring in the Stamford-based company, Banks and Sheamus seem to be good friends outside the ring. The two wrestlers, who later became co-workers, took several photos together over the past few years, in which they appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Sheamus is still currently active on the Blue Brand. Meanwhile, Banks has been absent from in-ring action since May, when she and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

While rumors have suggested that she has been released from her contract, neither the company nor The Boss has confirmed these speculations.

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently married his longtime girlfriend

While competing on the independent circuit, Sasha Banks met her husband, Sarath Ton (aka Mikaze). The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in August 2016.

Meanwhile, Sheamus has been in a relationship with Isabella Revilla since 2017. The couple dated for about four years before announcing their engagement in July 2021. Last October, the leader of The Brawling Brutes and Revilla tied the knot.

