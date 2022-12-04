"I talked to her" - WWE legend addresses Sasha Banks' future in wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently addressed Sasha Banks' future in the wrestling business, disclosing that he believes she would return to the Stamford-based company.

Last May, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The company has since suspended them and stripped them from the Women's Tag Team Championship. Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will return to the promotion. Meanwhile, others have linked her to joining AEW.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair noted that he believes Banks won't join AEW and would instead return to her old stomping grounds. He also discussed The Boss potentially exploring career opportunities outside the wrestling business.

"Absoutley [can't imagine Sasha Banks not winding up back in WWE]. She wouldn't go there [AEW]. She's been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I've talked to her a couple times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she's looking at outside options. (...) I hope that she gets back in the business," he said. (0:40 - 1:20)

WWE reportedly muted Sasha Banks chants during Survivor Series

Sasha Banks signed with the Stamford-based company in 2012 after a brief run on the independent circuit. She spent about three years in developmental, during which she won the NXT Women's Championship, before making her main roster debut in July 2015.

Banks has since become one of the top female stars on the roster, winning six women's championships and three women's tag team titles before her walkout.

While rumors have suggested that she and Naomi have been released from their contracts, neither the company nor the two ladies have confirmed these speculations.

Meanwhile, fans chanted Banks' name during Survivor Series: WarGames. However, the company reportedly muted these chants, which did not sit well with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

"I don't know what WWE is doing. I don't know if they are pumping in crowd noise in live shows. I heard they muted Sasha Banks chants during the first match, which if they did, it's not a shame on you moment but like, who cares? Why do you have to have that much control over what people hear? Just present it honestly and organically and let people be excited about Sasha Banks," he said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

