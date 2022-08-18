4 things that have happened to Sasha Banks since her walkout from WWE

During the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi left their titles on former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out. The following Friday on SmackDown, the company announced their suspension and stripped them of their titles.

Three months have passed since Banks and Naomi walked out during RAW. Several things have happened to The Boss since then, including falling victim to a robbery.

Here are four things that have happened to Sasha Banks since her walkout.

#4. Sasha Banks changed her look several times

Sasha Banks had blue hair the last time the WWE Universe saw her on television over three months ago. After her walkout, however, The Boss has apparently changed her look a few times.

In July, Banks was spotted for the first time since her walkout attending a concert with her best friend and fellow WWE Superstar Bayley. In this appearance, The Boss had long brown hair.

In early August, however, Banks attended the C2E2 convention in Chicago, where she had another new look, sporting rainbow hair.

A few days ago, the 30-year-old appeared to have changed her hair color again as she attended Marvel's She-Hulk premiere alongside Naomi. At the event, The Boss brought back the brown hair. However, she had some lighter highlights.

#3. Sasha Banks ignored a guy who asked about her rumored WWE return

As they headed towards the red carpet at the She-Hulk premiere, a person asked Sasha Banks and Naomi about their rumored returns to WWE. Recent reports have suggested that the two ladies have agreed with the company to return under Triple H's new leadership.

"Hey girls, real quick, I gotta ask you, are you gonna come back to the WWE? That's the question everybody wants to know," the man asked.

However, the two superstars remained silent. While Naomi looked down as she continued walking, Banks looked away. The guy then stated on camera that he was getting no response. He then told the two ladies they looked amazing, to which Naomi responded by telling him the same. Meanwhile, Banks continued to ignore the guy.

Although several reports have claimed that Banks and Naomi were released by WWE following their walkout, neither the company nor the two ladies confirmed these speculations.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the former Women's Tag Team Champions have indeed agreed to return to WWE, and it is now a matter of time before they show up:

"I mean, everyone expects that they're in. It's just a question of which week they want to debut them. So since they are not in the tournament, I'm guessing that it's gonna be the finals of the tournament or right after the finals that they show up. (...) I think that they want to stagger these new [and returning] people coming in. Sasha and Naomi are obviously the biggest ones they can bring in, so you don't need to do it in week one. Everybody seems to think that they're in, it's just a question of which week," Meltzer explained. (H/T: Wrestlingnew.co)

Banks and Naomi last competed on May 13 when they defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown to retain their Women's Tag Team Championships.

#2. Sasha Banks fell victim to a robbery

Earlier this week, Sasha Banks was the victim of a robbery when a man broke into her car in Oakland, California. The Boss shared a few photos and videos showing her car getting broken into on her Instagram stories.

The thief broke Banks' car windshield and stole a bag, which apparently contained hair products. Commenting on one of the videos, Banks sent a message to the criminal:

"Have fun with the hair products," she wrote.

In another Instagram story, the former SmackDown Women's Champion expressed her surprise, stating that she had only spent five minutes in Oakland before the incident happened:

"Five minutes in Oakland, just five minutes! Ugghh!" she said.

A few hours after the incident, Banks shared her first posts on Instagram since her walkout. The Boss sported a colorful summary look in her three recent posts, stating in the captions that she was "number one" and "the only one."

#1. Sasha Banks bumped into AEW star Danhausen

Sasha Banks with AEW star Danhausen

While at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, making her first public appearance since her WWE walkout, Sasha Banks met AEW star Danhausen. The 32-year-old wrestler has been a fan of The Boss for many years, so he seized the opportunity to take a photo with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Danhausen later shared the photo on his Twitter account, captioning it with three money emojis. The AEW star also left a comment on his own post:

"Hello Danhausen cut to the front and did not pay for this Star War photo because he is also a very famous, very evil celebrity on the same show," he wrote.

The picture caught the attention of several wrestling fans. One even suggested the two could form a team called "BossHausen."

