"I love me some hot boys!" - 6 WWE Superstars Sasha Banks has admitted to being attracted to

Over the past few years, Sasha Banks has admitted to finding some of her WWE co-workers attractive.

The Boss joined the company about a decade ago after wrestling on the independent circuit for a few years. It was there where she met current WWE costume designer Sarath Ton (fka Mikaze). The two dated for several years before tying the knot in 2016.

Besides her husband, Banks has had a crush on some of her other WWE colleagues, as she has revealed in interviews and on social media. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has previously shared the ring with just one of these performers.

Here are six WWE Superstars Sasha Banks has admitted to being attracted to.

#6. Sheamus

Sasha Banks had a childhood crush on Sheamus

Growing up, Sasha Banks was a big wrestling fan. Although her favorite superstar as a child was Eddie Guerrero, the 30-year-old admitted that she had a crush on Sheamus during her teenage days.

In an interview with TRL in 2018, the former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she thought the Brawling Brute was cute, stating that she still loves him.

"I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE - when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him," she said. (H/T: The Sportster)

While they never worked together on-screen, Banks and Sheamus seem to have a good friendship outside the ring. The two were officially on the SmackDown brand together before The Boss walked out during a Monday Night RAW episode last May.

#5. Renee Paquette

Guillaume1972 @guillaume19721 WWE at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 Sasha Banks and Renee YoungWWE at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 @SashaBanksWWE @ReneeYoungWWE Sasha Banks and Renee Young 🐵👑😍❤ WWE at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 @SashaBanksWWE @ReneeYoungWWE https://t.co/SSV9JmbK9s

Between 2012 and 2020, Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) worked in WWE as a host, backstage interviewer, and color commentator. During her time in the company, the 36-year-old became friends with several superstars, including Sasha Banks.

Celebrating Paquette's birthday in 2015, The Boss disclosed that she had a girl crush on the former Total Divas star.

"Happy birthday to my women crush @ReneeYoungWWE 😍❤️😍," Banks tweeted.

After leaving the company, the former color commentator started her own podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. In June 2021, she gave birth to her first daughter, Nora Murphy Good.

#4 & #3. The Dust Brothers

Sasha Banks was a fan of The Dust Brothers in 2014

In 2014, Dustin Rhodes as Goldust and his brother Cody Rhodes as Stardust joined forces. Some fans then gave their team the name "The Dust Brothers." One of these fans was then-NXT star, Sasha Banks.

In July 2014, Banks took to Twitter to state that The Dust Brothers were her new favorite tag team. Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) replied to her tweet, telling her that she had broken his heart. Banks then disclosed that she thought The Dust Brothers were "hot."

"@WWEDillinger I love me some hot boys too!! 😍," she wrote.

While Dustin Rhodes is now in AEW, Cody returned to the sports entertainment giant earlier this year. However, he is currently out of action due to injury.

#2. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

sasha @BANKS_TWT Sasha Banks & Roman Reigns Sasha Banks & Roman Reigns https://t.co/Luu54LKnIh

Two years before Sasha Banks signed with the Stamford-based promotion, Roman Reigns joined WWE. He has since become one of the top stars in the company and the face of the company.

Banks has always been a big fan of The Tribal Chief. Speaking to the media in Australia in 2017, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she loved Reigns and believed all the guys were jealous of him.

"I love Roman Reigns. Whether you guys love him, boo him, hate him – I think all the guys are jealous of him. He is an incredible athlete. He's one to watch. He does it and kills it every single week," she said.

Since her early days in Vince McMahon's company, Banks also believed Reigns was "hot."

"Agreed Roman is totally HOT! #TotalDivas who else agrees?" The Boss tweeted in August 2013.

In a Facebook Q&A session in 2017, Banks stated that although Seth Rollins was her favorite Shield member, not Reigns, she believed The Tribal Chief was "hot."

Reigns and Banks have previously worked together in the ring. They teamed up in October 2016 to defeat Charlotte Flair and Rusev on Monday Night RAW.

A few years ago, rumors suggested that Banks and Reigns have a child together. However, they were untrue. While Banks is married to Sarath Ton, The Tribal Chief has been married to Galina Becker since 2014. The couple now have five children.

#1. Stuart Tomlinson

Stuart Tomlinson spent a few years on NXT

After playing soccer professionally for a few English clubs, Stuart Tomlinson (fka Hugo Knox) joined the sports entertainment company in 2013. He spent nearly three years competing on NXT before he was released from his contract in September 2016.

In September 2014, Sasha Banks seemingly revealed in a tweet that she had a crush on the former Port Vale goalkeeper.

"Bye Roman Reigns say hello to @HugoKnoxWWE 😍," she wrote.

While some of Banks' followers argued with her that Reigns was better looking than Tomlinson, others complimented her taste.

