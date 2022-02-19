5 WWE women who recently became mothers

Some former and current female WWE Superstars have become mothers in the past few months.

Several WWE women gave birth in 2020 and early 2021. For example, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had her first son, Matteo Artemovich, in July 2020. Sarah Logan also became a mother when she gave birth to her and Erik's first son, Raymond Cash Rowe, in February 2021.

Likewise, a few other former and current female superstars have also given birth in the past eight months. A few hours ago, a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion became the newest mother in WWE as she welcomed her first child.

Here are five WWE women who recently became mothers.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes joined Vince McMahon's company in 2011 after passing a tryout. However, she only competed in a single Battle Royal in FCW before leaving the company later that same year.

Brandi returned to WWE in 2013. She spent another three years, during which she worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer, before leaving again in 2016.

During her time in Vince McMahon's company, she fell in love with former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in September 2013.

Like his wife, Cody left WWE in 2016. Three years later, the couple joined AEW. In December 2020, the former AEW Executive Vice President and his wife announced that they were expecting their first baby. On June 18, 2021, Brandi gave birth to the couple's daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.

In an interview with Wrestle Joy, Brandi disclosed how becoming a mother has changed her life:

"It has been incredible. This is so much more and so different from what you expect and try to prepare for. Nothing in the world prepares you for the moment that you hear your child cry for the first time. You start a new world all over again. Having a baby has changed me so much in so many ways. I get caught up in this world with her, where she’s cooing, I’m in love, and then I get a message that I’m supposed to be on a call. I’ve been doing this for two years, but with a baby, your priorities shift, and your child becomes everything. I’m working on finding that balance, and I’m so lucky to have Leva Bates in my life, to help keep me on track with what I’m doing and where I’m going," she said.

Brandi Rhodes recently left AEW after her contract expired. While her husband is reportedly in negotiations with WWE, other reports suggested that Brandi would not join Cody in Vince McMahon's company.

