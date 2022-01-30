6 reunions that happened at WWE Royal Rumble

Some WWE Superstars have reunited with friends and old teammates at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble event is usually full of surprises. It also sometimes witnesses a few reunions. One of the most emotional reunion moments in the past few years came at last year's Royal Rumble between Edge and Christian.

The 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event also saw a few emotional reunions during the Rumble matches. Some best friends finally shared a WWE ring for the first time. Meanwhile, former tag teams reunited after years of their disbanding.

Here are six reunions that happened at the Royal Rumble.

#6. WWE Superstars Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

In mid-2019, Drew McIntyre allied himself with Shane McMahon becoming his enforcer. Hence, The Scottish Warrior helped Shane O'Mac defeat Roman Reigns at the 2019 Super ShowDown event.

However, the alliance between the two superstars did not last long. Nearly a month later, McIntyre ended his association with the former SmackDown commissioner.

Nevertheless, McMahon and McIntyre briefly reunited during the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two exchanged a few words after Shane O'Mac entered the bout at number 28. The 52-year-old then started punching his former enforcer.

Neither McMahon nor McIntyre succeeded in winning the Royal Rumble match as Brock Lesnar eliminated both of them.

The Scottish Warrior's return at the Royal Rumble came as a surprise to many fans. According to reports, he was going to be out for several months.

Meanwhile, McMahon's return was also a surprise. Before appearing at the Royal Rumble, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion had not competed for nearly a year. His last singles match came against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37.

#5. WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey returned to Vince McMahon's company to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She also reunited with one of her best friends, Shayna Baszler.

Despite being close friends outside the squared circle, Rousey and Baszler never worked together inside the wrestling ring. In a previous interview with the New York Post, the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed that she did not want WWE to use her friendship with Rousey on-screen for no purpose.

"I am glad that it’s not something that WWE has like forced down people’s throats, I’m not afraid. It’s not that I want to hide the fact that Ronda’s my friend. I don’t. But at the same time, I busted my a** just as hard as anyone else to do this, so I’m glad that people can see it," she said.

Despite this, the two friends finally got the chance to work together inside the ring when they participated in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The former RAW Women's Champion entered the bout at number 28. Baszler then joined her in the ring after entering at number 30.

The two ladies had a brief face-off during the match, but it was quickly interrupted when Charlotte Flair attacked Baszler.

While Rousey went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, her friend got eliminated by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

